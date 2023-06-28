Simone Biles Returning to Competition in August

Gymnastics star Simone Biles will return to competition at the U.S. Classic in suburban Chicago in August.

Biles, 26, a seven-time Summer Games medalist, has not competed since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The all-around gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics took a sabbatical, in part to focus on her mental health.

The U.S. Classic takes place Aug. 4-5 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

With a total of 32 world championship and Olympic medals, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast.

Also scheduled to compete are Tokyo all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey.