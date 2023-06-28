×
Simone Biles Returning to Competition in August

Simone Biles Returning to Competition in August
Simone Biles performs during the Gold Over America Tour at Staples Center on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 12:23 PM EDT

Gymnastics star Simone Biles will return to competition at the U.S. Classic in suburban Chicago in August.

Biles, 26, a seven-time Summer Games medalist, has not competed since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The all-around gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics took a sabbatical, in part to focus on her mental health.

The U.S. Classic takes place Aug. 4-5 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

With a total of 32 world championship and Olympic medals, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast.

Also scheduled to compete are Tokyo all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey.

US
Gymnastics star Simone Biles will return to competition at the U.S. Classic in suburban Chicago in August.
