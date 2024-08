Officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (JBSA) said its security officers returned fire on multiple active shooters who fired upon the main gate at the JBSA Chapman Training Annex early Saturday.

The incident occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 am when at least once suspect in a sedan fired at security officers. . San Antonio police were also on the scene, according to local news outlet KSAT 12.

Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt or how many individuals were involved in the exchange of gunfire. Officials did indicate that the shooters were not known to have any military connections.



"There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat," said JBSA spokesperson Stefanie Antosh to the media. No motive was given for the shooting and Antosh said the suspects did not try to breach the main gate.



Security officials said the main gate was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.