Punchbowl: Sen. Tom Cotton to Be Chair of Senate Intel Committee

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 06:42 AM EST

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is set to be the chair of the Senate intelligence committee, Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"TOM COTTON is slated to be the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, putting him in one of the most critical national security positions on Capitol Hill," Sherman wrote on X.

"COTTON is also running for Senate Republican Conference chair," he added on X. "If he wins, he'll immediately become one of the highest profile members of the Senate GOP."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


