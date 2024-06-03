WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | independent | bribery | trial | reelection | race | bob menendez

Dem Sen. Bob Menendez Filing as Independent in Reelection Bid

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 11:46 AM EDT

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., will file to run for reelection as an independent, it was reported Monday.

Menendez, currently on trial in New York City and facing federal bribery charges, will file nominating petitions in Trenton, New Jersey, the New Jersey Globe reported.

The outlet added Menendez will have a friend deliver the documents to the state Division of Elections on Monday to beat Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The senator, seeking a fourth term, announced in late-March that he would not run for reelection this fall as a Democrat.

NBC News reported last week that Menendez had accumulated the requisite number of signatures to gain ballot access for November's general election.

Running as an independent allows Menendez to keep fundraising in an effort to cover his legal bills, which have hit $2 million, according to NBC News.

Menendez, 70, pleaded not guilty to charges he used his influence to aid three businessmen, including by giving favors to the governments of Qatar and Egypt, in exchange for cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

The trial is expected to last at least another four weeks. Announcing for reelection at this point preserves the option to make a final decision after Menendez knows the verdict. Independent candidates have until Aug. 16 to withdraw.

The Globe reported Menendez has no campaign staff and is managing his own race.

The senator's son Rep. Robert Menendez Jr. is running in a competitive primary Tuesday for his reelection bid in the 8th Congressional District.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., is considered the favorite to win the Democratic Party nomination for the Senate race, NJ.com reported.

Curtis Bashaw, a hotelier and developer from Cape May, New Jersey, and Christine Serrano Glassner, the mayor of Mendham Borough, are the leading GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary.

No Republican has won a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey since 1972.

Menendez's appearance on the November ballot could put the New Jersey U.S. Senate seat in play.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., will file to run for reelection as an independent, it was reported Monday.
senate, independent, bribery, trial, reelection, race, bob menendez
327
2024-46-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved