Trump Team Strengthening 2nd Amendment Protection

The Trump administration is expected to roll out a new package of firearm regulations Wednesday aimed at strengthening Second Amendment protection, marking the culmination of a months-long federal review of gun policies, The National News Desk reported.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Robert Cekada are scheduled to unveil what officials are calling a "landmark package" of proposed and finalized regulatory changes during a joint news conference hosted by the Justice Department and ATF.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's signing of Executive Order 14206 in February 2025, which directed a sweeping review of federal gun regulations enacted under the Biden administration.

The order sought to end what the White House described as "the federal government's violation of Americans' fundamental Second Amendment right to protect themselves, their families, and their freedoms."

It halted certain policies and instructed the attorney general at the time, Pam Bondi, to evaluate all firearms-related rules, guidance, and enforcement actions issued during the Biden administration.

As part of that directive, Bondi established a Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force in April 2025 and was tasked with delivering a plan to eliminate what the administration characterized as infringements on gun rights, The National News Desk reported.

A White House fact sheet accompanying the order accused the previous administration of pursuing policies that undermined the firearms industry and individual gun ownership.

It cited a "zero tolerance" enforcement approach that officials said led to a sharp increase in actions against federally licensed gun dealers, many of them small businesses cited for paperwork violations.

The administration also argued that firearms manufacturers faced financial discrimination, including being denied banking services due to their industry.

Among the steps taken immediately after the executive order was signed, the administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Arms Trade Treaty, citing concerns over potential global regulation of domestic firearms.

The Justice Department also revised the definition of "fugitive from justice" to narrow the category of individuals barred from purchasing firearms.

The forthcoming regulatory package is expected to formalize additional changes stemming from the review.