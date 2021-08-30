Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts 'Whiny Babies' Who Refuse To Wear Masks

Arnold Schwarzenegger has doubled down on his criticism of people who refuse to wear masks, branding then “whiny babies.”

In his newsletter Saturday, the former governor of California revisited his “screw your freedom” remark to CNN in response to arguments that wearing masks is an infringement on civil liberties.

"There is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time and not just to think about, 'Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom,” he told CNN.

He also addressed critics who had brought up his father’s involvement with the Nazis and Tennessee pastor Greg Locke’s tweet to “screw your Communism.”

“[R]ight-wing pundits tweeted that my father was a Nazi (they thought this was a revelation, because they probably missed my video after actual neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us,’ and I guess they also missed my video after January 6th."

“If they listened to the whole quote, they would have realized that I am talking about all of the whiny babies that I see going viral on the internet who think that being asked to put on a mask is a perfect reason to throw a toddler fit in a grocery store and look like an absolute child,” he wrote.

“These are people who yell “FREEDOM” in their American flag hats while not taking any time to study the history of our nation and how freedom and duty have ALWAYS gone hand in hand. They think being an American means not caring about their fellow Americans, and I’m sorry, I can’t accept that.”

Schwarzenegger also pushed back on the idea that masks are an infringement on personal freedoms.

“We live in a wonderful country where you have boundless opportunity and more freedom than anywhere else. You’re lucky,” he wrote.

“But with your liberty comes responsibility. I used traffic lights as an example in my answer, and I think most of us have accepted the limitation traffic lights place on our freedom. We also have speed limits and rules against drunk driving... Men in this country still register for the Selective Service, which means that if we end up in a war, the government can draft you to send you off. It is against the law for a man between 18 and 25 to fail to register. Think about that.”

“We can see limitations on freedom all around us, because that’s how society works. It is how every society since the beginning of civilization worked, and the United States, with all its flaws, is the pinnacle. We will always have more work to do, but that’s part of what makes us great,” he declared.

He also argued that people need to "stop making everything political, or we will be in big trouble when the next crisis strikes us. A mask should not be political, and it should not be the reason for a protest.”