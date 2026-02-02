Authorities Suspect Crime in Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom

Authorities in southern Arizona are treating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, as a suspected crime after investigators said conditions inside her Tucson home indicated criminal activity rather than an accidental or voluntary disappearance, according to reports.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Guthrie, who is considered a "vulnerable adult," was last seen late Saturday, Jan. 31, at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue.

Family members contacted 911 around noon Sunday after they were unable to locate her, prompting deputies to respond to the home and begin an investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said deputies quickly identified signs at the residence that raised serious concerns and led them to classify the home as a potential crime scene, ABC10 reported.

"We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us," Nanos said during a Monday news conference. "We do in fact have a crime. We are asking for the community's help."

Nanos said he could not disclose specific evidence but described the interior of the house as being in a state of disarray that was unusual and inconsistent with Nancy Guthrie's condition and habits.

Based on those observations, investigators believe she did not leave the home on her own.

"She is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn't just walk out of there," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

Because of those findings, deputies determined the situation required a more expansive response than a standard missing-person search. Nanos said the scene set this case apart from the outset.

"We get these calls quite often, and we do a good job of searching the area," Nanos said. "But, this one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene."

Authorities emphasized that Guthrie is not known to wander.

Authorities said Guthrie's physical limitations and mental sharpness reinforce their belief that her disappearance was not voluntary.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies are urging residents in the area to remain alert and report anything unusual they may have seen around the time she was last known to be at home.

The sheriff's department has launched an extensive search and investigation, including door-to-door canvassing and requests for street-facing surveillance and doorbell camera footage. Authorities are asking the public to review any video that may show suspicious people or vehicles near the home.

Search efforts include airplanes, helicopters, drones, and search-and-rescue dogs, with support from U.S. Border Patrol. Ground teams are also combing nearby neighborhoods and surrounding desert areas as investigators pursue leads.

The case has drawn national attention because of Savannah Guthrie's role as a longtime co-anchor on NBC's "Today" show. A spokesperson for the program confirmed the situation in a statement and said the family is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

"We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers," the statement said.

The sheriff's department said the investigation remains active and reiterated that the home is being treated as a crime scene as detectives work to determine what happened to Nancy Guthrie.