Trump: 'Hopefully Russia, Ukraine Will Make Deal This Week'

By    |   Sunday, 20 April 2025 04:52 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Easter Sunday he hopes Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post as the warring countries exchanged accusations of violating an Easter ceasefire. "Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune!"

For now Ukraine is hoping for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. Russia, for its part, has claimed that the war is only continuing because of Ukraine's hostilities.

Ukraine proposed that Russia abandon drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


