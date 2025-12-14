WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rooma | irobot | bankruptcy | private

Roomba Maker iRobot Files for Bankruptcy, to Go Private After Buyout

Sunday, 14 December 2025 09:19 PM EST

Roomba vacuum cleaner maker iRobot said on Sunday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection, and would go private after being acquired by Picea, its primary manufacturer.

The company, which raised concerns about staying in business in March, filed for bankruptcy in the District of Delaware as it grapples with macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainties.

iRobot faces competition from Chinese rivals such as Ecovacs Robotics, which offer advanced features at lower prices.

iRobot said it will continue operations with no anticipated disruption to its app functionality, customer programs, global partners, supply chain relationships, or ongoing product support.

The company, which was a former $1.4 billion buyout target of Amazon.com, listed its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million, according to a court filing, with approximately 50,001 to 100,000 creditors.

The loss-making company was once valued at $3.56 billion in 2021, driven by pandemic-fueled demand, but is now worth around $140 million, according to data compiled by LSEG. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Roomba vacuum cleaner maker iRobot said on Sunday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection, and would go private after being acquired by Picea, its primary manufacturer.
rooma, irobot, bankruptcy, private
162
2025-19-14
Sunday, 14 December 2025 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved