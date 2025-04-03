Rogan Says DOGE Should Investigate How 'Snow White' Cost $250M

Podcaster Joe Rogan wants Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to investigate how "Snow White" cost $250 million to make.

"They should get DOGE to look at this movie. They spent $250 million bucks making that movie?" Rogan said during a recent episode.

"Imagine you spent $250 million, and you get some young girl, and you don't kind of talk to her about like, Hey, you know, don't get political. You're young, and I know you have opinions about things, but this should be just about the movie," Rogan added.

The Walt Disney Co.'s live action "Snow White" opened with a disappointing $43 million in ticket sales.

The movie struggled, even before it went to theaters. The runup to release was plagued by controversies over the film's handling of the dwarfs, who are rendered in CGI, and backlashes over comments by its star, Rachel Zegler. The PR headaches prompted Disney to pull back on its premiere.