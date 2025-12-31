RNC Highlights Trump's Major Feats in 2025

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday released a year-in-review highlighting what it described as President Donald Trump's major accomplishments during his first year back in office in 2025, pointing to gains in the economy, border enforcement, foreign policy, and domestic governance.

In an email shared with Newsmax, the RNC said the administration delivered what it called the largest tax cut in U.S. history for working Americans while adding more than 500,000 private-sector jobs and nearly 3 million native-born workers to the labor force.

Federal employment has fallen to its lowest level since 2014, the party said, as inflation dropped to 2.7%, its lowest level since early 2021, with wages outpacing rising prices.

The RNC also cited stronger-than-expected economic growth, with third-quarter GDP expanding at a reported 4.3%, and noted lower gas prices averaging below $3 per gallon.

Additional highlights included funding for $1,000 investment accounts for newborns, increased rural healthcare investment totaling $50 billion, and rising pending home sales.

On immigration, the party said nearly 2 million people in the country illegally have self-deported, border releases have dropped to zero for seven straight months, and the U.S. recorded negative net migration for the first time in 50 years.

The RNC also pointed to new funding for border wall construction and a decline in crime to levels "not seen in decades."

In foreign policy, the review credited Trump with securing the release of more than 40 Americans detained abroad, resolving eight conflicts, eliminating Iran's nuclear threat, and designating additional terrorist organizations.

It also cited the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, an end to U.S. funding for UNRWA, and new NATO commitments to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

Domestically, the RNC highlighted the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in favor of merit-based hiring, expanded access to IVF treatment, actions to protect women's sports, and efforts to reduce waste and fraud in federal programs.

It also noted agreements by food and pharmaceutical companies to remove additives and lower drug prices.

"President Trump promised the American people he would reverse the last four years of failed policies, and one year into his return to office, he's delivering," the RNC said, adding, "The best is yet to come."