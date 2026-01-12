Rick Perry to Newsmax: Trump Venezuela Action Blocks China's Bid for Base

Former Texas Gov. and ex-Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday said President Donald Trump moved to protect the U.S. by cutting off China's attempt to turn Venezuela into a Western Hemisphere hub.

On Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Perry argued that the president's recent raid on the South American country isn't just about barrels of oil — it's also about borders, influence, and whether America lets Beijing establish itself as a power player in the region.

He pointed to years of corruption and illicit oil trafficking as the opening China needed to deepen its footprint in America's backyard.

Perry also praised Energy Secretary Chris Wright as "incredibly knowledgeable," echoing Wright's warning that sanctions were often ignored and oil flowed out of Venezuela through bad actors.

"This is going to really disrupt the Chinese effort to come and put a base of operations literally in the Western Hemisphere," he said about Trump's Venezuela operation.

According to Perry, Beijing's playbook is predictable and could have been applied to "all the countries in Central America and South America" if the U.S. had not intervened.

"They're all about coming in, taking over countries, controlling them," he said, arguing China uses money, contracts, and political leverage to lock in long-term control.

With its enormous energy reserves, weakened institutions, and strategic geography, Venezuela was a prime target.

A foothold there, he argued, would put China closer to U.S. interests and allies while expanding its reach across Latin America.

Perry said Trump viewed the situation through a national security lens, not a diplomatic talking point.

"What the president is doing there is protecting America," Perry said, framing the approach as a direct response to the growing Chinese threat.

He said Trump looked at Beijing's encroachment and drew a line.

"The president basically looked at that and said, that's enough, that's over with, and we're going to stop it," Perry said. "And he has."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com