Trump Taps Hope Hicks, Ric Grenell for Key Govt Posts

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his intent to appoint top allies Hope Hicks and Ric Grenell to key government positions, among others.

Hicks, a longtime aide and confidant of Trump's, was named to be a member of the board overseeing the prestigious Fulbright scholarship while Grenell, Trump's former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, was nominated to serve on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Trump also nominated 40 others to posts, including former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to serve on the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The White House made the announcement in a press release.

Other nominations include Russ Vought, Trump's Office of Management and Budget director, for a spot on the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors; Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary, to the National Board for Education Sciences; and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the acting undersecretary of Defense for intelligence and security, to chair the Public Interest Declassification Board.

Trump earlier this month tapped allies Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie to serve on a Pentagon advisory board, a controversial move that came after the administration fired the previous members.