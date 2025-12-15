RFK Jr. Signals Openness to National Ingredient Transparency Standard

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signaled a willingness to consider a single national standard for ingredient transparency, a move that could dramatically reshape how food and consumer products are regulated in the U.S.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Kennedy said a national food standard is "on the table for discussion," emphasizing the need for an approach that works for each state, the federal government, and the industry alike.

He also warned against the growing patchwork of state-level regulations, noting that companies "don't want to have rules in 50 different markets; that's impossible."

The comments were welcomed by Americans for Ingredient Transparency, a newly formed coalition advocating for a uniform, science-based national framework governing ingredient disclosure and safety.

The group praised Kennedy's remarks as a sign of leadership and common sense at a time when states are increasingly pursuing their own labeling and ingredient mandates.

Julie Gunlock, senior adviser to AFIT and a conservative policy advocate focused on food, nutrition, and science-based policymaking, said the current system is unsustainable.

"We appreciate Secretary Kennedy's openness to action from Congress to establish a clear, national standard for ingredient safety and transparency for all Americans," Gunlock said in a statement. "He's right: a patchwork of rules in 50 different markets is impractical. It will drive up costs, limit choice, and cause confusion for families."

Gunlock added that a single national framework would protect consumers while aligning with President Donald Trump's affordability agenda.

"One uniform framework would give every American the transparency they deserve without compromising affordability," she said, adding that AFIT looks forward to working with the Trump administration and Congress on a legislative solution.

Since launching in October, AFIT has pushed for federal legislation that would establish one national standard for ingredient transparency.

Its policy priorities include reforming the FDA's "Generally Recognized as Safe" process, modernizing QR code disclosure rules, and improving front-of-package labeling to provide clearer information for consumers.

Public opinion appears firmly on AFIT's side.

A recent FabrizioWard survey of registered voters in the 28 most competitive House districts found overwhelming support for national uniformity.

A full 87% of voters said ingredient regulation and labeling should be handled at the national level rather than state by state.

More than half — 54% — said a single national standard is very important, a figure that rises to nearly 60% among Trump voters.