WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rfkjr. | maha | ingredients | labeling | transparency

RFK Jr. Signals Openness to National Ingredient Transparency Standard

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 02:26 PM EST

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signaled a willingness to consider a single national standard for ingredient transparency, a move that could dramatically reshape how food and consumer products are regulated in the U.S.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Kennedy said a national food standard is "on the table for discussion," emphasizing the need for an approach that works for each state, the federal government, and the industry alike.

He also warned against the growing patchwork of state-level regulations, noting that companies "don't want to have rules in 50 different markets; that's impossible."

The comments were welcomed by Americans for Ingredient Transparency, a newly formed coalition advocating for a uniform, science-based national framework governing ingredient disclosure and safety.

The group praised Kennedy's remarks as a sign of leadership and common sense at a time when states are increasingly pursuing their own labeling and ingredient mandates.

Julie Gunlock, senior adviser to AFIT and a conservative policy advocate focused on food, nutrition, and science-based policymaking, said the current system is unsustainable.

"We appreciate Secretary Kennedy's openness to action from Congress to establish a clear, national standard for ingredient safety and transparency for all Americans," Gunlock said in a statement. "He's right: a patchwork of rules in 50 different markets is impractical. It will drive up costs, limit choice, and cause confusion for families."

Gunlock added that a single national framework would protect consumers while aligning with President Donald Trump's affordability agenda.

"One uniform framework would give every American the transparency they deserve without compromising affordability," she said, adding that AFIT looks forward to working with the Trump administration and Congress on a legislative solution.

Since launching in October, AFIT has pushed for federal legislation that would establish one national standard for ingredient transparency.

Its policy priorities include reforming the FDA's "Generally Recognized as Safe" process, modernizing QR code disclosure rules, and improving front-of-package labeling to provide clearer information for consumers.

Public opinion appears firmly on AFIT's side.

A recent FabrizioWard survey of registered voters in the 28 most competitive House districts found overwhelming support for national uniformity.

A full 87% of voters said ingredient regulation and labeling should be handled at the national level rather than state by state.

More than half — 54% — said a single national standard is very important, a figure that rises to nearly 60% among Trump voters.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is signaling a willingness to consider a single national standard for ingredient transparency, a move that could dramatically reshape how food and consumer products are regulated in the U.S.
rfkjr., maha, ingredients, labeling, transparency
396
2025-26-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved