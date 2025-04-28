NFL's Commanders, D.C. Agree to $3.7B Deal to Redevelop RFK Stadium

The Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia have agreed on a $3.7 billion deal to redevelop the RFK Stadium site, though it’s up to the D.C. Council to approve the agreement, reported The Washington Post.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Commanders back home to the sports capital. We said that we could do it all – Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment, and more – and, together, that's what we are delivering," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"When we got control of 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia, we knew right away that partnering with the Commanders would be the fastest and surest route to bringing the RFK campus to life. As we focus on the growth of our economy, we're not only bringing our team home, but we're also bringing new jobs and new revenue to our city and to Ward 7."

The National Football League team will pay $2.7 billion to build the stadium while the district will contribute $500 million for other projects on site. EventsDC will contribute $181 million, and $175 million will come from "stadium activity," according to senior officials in Bowser’s administration, reported ESPN.

In total, $1.147 billion will come from public funds.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson previously said his position was that "there should not be public dollars — the D.C. Treasury should not be paying toward a stadium."

Groundbreaking on the stadium, if approved, is anticipated for the fall and winter of 2026. A target opening date is scheduled for the fall of 2030.