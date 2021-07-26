Billy Graham's Grandson in ICU With COVID-19

The grandson of the late legendary evangelist Billy Graham is in the intensive care unit at an undisclosed hospital, being treated for COVID-19, his mother posted on Facebook this weekend.

“Jonathan (Lotz) is in ICU,” Anne Graham Lotz said in the social media post. “Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored—with no long-term complications. My heart is filled with gratitude for your prayers.”

Lotz’s late grandfather, Billy Graham, led an evangelical awakening in the nation and world with his signature “crusades” that packed stadiums and arenas with tens of thousands of worshippers for more than five decades preaching the Christian Gospel.

He served as a spiritual advisor to numerous U. S. presidents and world leaders throughout his career and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, among a host of other honors.

Graham also used both radio and television to bring the events into the homes of millions throughout the world.

In addition to his live preaching, Graham authored some 33 books, many of them bestsellers, including his 1997 autobiography, “Just as I Am,” which topped three bestseller lists at the same time.

“Everywhere I go I find that people … both leaders and individuals … are asking one basic question,” Billy Graham was quoted as saying. “‘Is there any hope for the future?’ My answer is the same, ‘Yes, through Jesus Christ.’”

Graham, 99, died at his home in North Carolina in 2018.

Lotz, son of Graham’s daughter Anne and husband Danny Lotz, worked with his grandfather from 1994-2002, and later established Jonathan Lotz Ministries.

According to its website, the ministry “is an evangelistic ministry committed to preaching the Word of God and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a world in need of hope.”

A cancer survivor, Lotz was quoted by his mother in the post saying “I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing! I am continually pouring over the Psalms of Ascent (120-134) in ICU. I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!”

According to television news station WXII-12 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Lotz was not on a ventilator as of Monday.

According to his biography, Lotz is no stranger to challenges.

Along with surviving cancer, he has also used his faith to overcome divorce, unemployment, and disappointment in athletics.

“Fifty years ago, I could hold my son in my arms,” his mother posted Saturday. “Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus.”