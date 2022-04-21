×
Redistricting | Congress | Florida

Florida Legislature Approves Redistricting Map

Florida Legislature Approves Redistricting Map
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty Images)

Thursday, 21 April 2022 01:26 PM

The Florida Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a congressional map pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis during a raucous session as Black lawmakers chanted in protest over what they say will diminish the state's Black representation in the U.S. House.

The DeSantis map would increase Florida’s GOP representation in Florida and dismantles two districts now held by Black members of Congress.

The Republican-led Florida House approved the measure along party lines after a brief delay when Black lawmakers staged a sit-in on the House floor, causing a recess.

The Legislation was in special session to approve a new congressional map after DeSantis vetoed the maps lawmakers sent him. Republican leaders took a map from DeSantis instead of trying again to draw their own.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



