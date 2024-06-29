Amphitheater Workers Report UFO After Country Concert

Hours after country music star Ian Munsick lit up the stage at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Golden, Colorado, earlier this month, a giant unidentified flying object lit up the skies near the venue, a dozen employees told the National UFO Reporting Center.

The workers said they were cleaning up the amphitheater at about 1 a.m. June 5 after the concert, when a metallic disk appeared in the sky, the New York Post reported Saturday.

"One of our coworkers suddenly said to us, 'Hey, what is that over there? It looks like a spaceship,'" a tipster claimed in the agency's report.

"We all turned to look in the direction he was pointing and sure enough, there was a UFO hovering about a half a mile to a mile north of Red Rocks," the tipster added.

The witness said that the UFO hovered over the venue for about 30 seconds and then "disappeared into thin air."

The tipster described the UFO as being disc-shaped and having three levels of windows that looked like a three-storied office building. The person said the object was several hundred feet in size and was lighted, but it remained completely silent.

"What's even crazier is that as soon as we all started noticing it and stopped what we were doing to pay attention to it, the craft tipped at an angle and slowly started moving belly-first to the east," the tipster claimed.

"Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn't shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish."

The witness speculated that the craft faded away "as it knew it was being watched," and denied that the dozen witnesses had just seen a drone or a satellite.

Colorado is the 12th-ranked spot for UFO sightings, with 3,320 reports filed with the National UFO Reporting Center.