Reagan National Flights on Hold After Disabled Plane Blocks Runway

Two of Reagan National Airport's three main runways were closed Saturday afternoon after an American Airlines flight coming in from Memphis reportedly blew out several of its tires upon landing.

The flight, operated by Republic Airways, made its landing at the Arlington, Virginia, airport at about 4 p.m. ET, according to airport officials, The Washington Post reported.

Though the disabled plane was still on the runway, some flights were reportedly taking off by 6:30 p.m.

There was nobody injured in the incident, but officials said crews were working to move passengers from the plane into the airport's main terminal. Ronald Reagan National Airport posted on Twitter that passengers coming in or out of the airport should check first with their airlines, as the plane had "temporarily disrupted air traffic."

An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Fox News the plane had experienced a mechanical issue, but details have not been released about the breakdown. The jet sat on the runway for around 10 minutes before emergency crews arrived.

A witness commented he was at the airport when the delays started and the pilot of his aircraft told passengers a plane "had a hard landing and blew several tires."

That person said the passengers had to return to the gate and get off their plane while crews were on the runway helping the disabled plane.