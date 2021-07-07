Newsmax Sees Big Ratings Win Over Fox, CNN Again

For the second time in two weeks, Newsmax is the big ratings winner, this time for its live coverage of Saturday’s rally for Donald Trump — and it's beating Fox in key Nielsens.

Last Saturday night, Newsmax estimates, more than 3 million U.S. viewers tuned in on traditional cable and through streaming OTT to watch former President Trump’s “Save America” rally live from Sarasota, Florida.

Nielsen reported that Newsmax drew a total audience coverage rating of .86, compared to Fox News .70, CNN’s .33 and MSNBC’s miniscule .16.

Newsmax was only major cable channel to cover the Trump July 3 rally live.

Newsmax also beat all three competitors in the coverage rating for the key demo of viewers ages 35-64, drawing a .75 to Fox’s runner-up number of .53.

Nielsen's Coverage Rating, which shows key audience metrics based on proportional penetration of cable homes, puts Newsmax on an "apples to apples" basis with other networks like Fox and CNN, which have broader distribution.

Nielsen says Newsmax drew a total audience reach of over 1.9 million viewers on traditional cable during its Saturday speech coverage, with its per-minute viewers at close to 1.1 million.

The July 4 weekend rally for Trump comes one week after he made his super-charged return to the political stage on June 26. That also proved to be a ratings smash for Newsmax.

Saturday’s rally kicked off with a moment of silence for the victims of last week’s deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

An energetic Trump then told the cheering crowd of close to 25,000 supporters — they wore red, white and blue clothing and refused to let a rain shower dampen their spirits — that together they will “save America’’ from the liberal left.

Newsmax is carried by all major cable and satellite operators, and is free to the more than 40 million U.S. television homes no longer connected to cable. It is currently ranked the fourth-highest-rated cable news channel in the nation.

The network also airs free on the Newsmax app, which has over 7 million current users on smartphones.

