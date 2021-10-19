Adm. Levine Sworn In as Nation's First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

Rachel Levine was sworn in Tuesday as the admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, making her the nation's first openly transgender four-star officer.

In a ceremony posted online by Levine, who serves as assistant secretary of health for the Department of Health and Human Services, the swearing in begins at the 6:12-minute mark.

Levine made history in March when she became the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

She now serves as the highest-ranking official in the USPHS Commissioned Corps and its first-ever female four-star admiral.

"She is a highly accomplished pediatrician who helps drive our agency’s agenda to boost health access and equity and to strengthen behavioral health," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement, Axios reported.

"She is a cherished and critical partner in our work to build a healthier America."

Levine, at the ceremony, also acknowledged the history-making moment.

“This is a momentous occasion, and I am both humbled and pleased to take this role for the impact I can make, and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes," Levine said at the ceremony.

"May this appointment be the first of many like it as we create a more inclusive future," Levine added.