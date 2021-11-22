Poll: Americans Hope Politics Not on Menu for Thanksgiving With Family, Friends

Most Americans are hoping politics are off the table on Thanksgiving — but are split on whether the menu will actually include a heated debate, a new poll showed.

In a Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday, 66% of recipients say they are hoping to avoid discussing politics while visiting family or friends this Thanksgiving, while 21% say they’re looking forward to discussing politics.

While 21% say they are "looking forward" to a political debate at the turkey table, 68% of Republicans, 66% of Democrats, and 69% of independents say they want politics off limits.

The survey also found 74% said heated political debates among family or friends were "not so likely" or "not likely at all" compared with 24% who said such discussions were "very likely" or "somewhat likely."

Among Republicans, 76% said talking politics was "not so likely" or "not likely at all," a sentiment that applied to 74% of Democrats and 70% of independents.

"A heaping serving of political back and forth with your cranberries and stuffing? No way, say Americans, who would far rather feast on the big meal than feud with each other on Turkey Day," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

He added that "the pandemic nightmare may have brought emotional, and in some cases, financial upheaval to American homes, but it did not chip away at their charitable instincts."

According to the survey, 70% say they plan to give about the same amount to charity as they did last year; 19% say they plan to give more; and 7% say they plan to give less.

The survey taken Nov. 11-15 has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.