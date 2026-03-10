Quinnipiac Poll: Voters Oppose Iran Strikes, Reject Ground Troops

A majority of voters oppose the recent U.S. military strikes against Iran and overwhelmingly reject the idea of sending American ground troops into the country, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

The survey found 53% of registered voters oppose the U.S. military action while 40% support it.

Opposition is far stronger to deploying troops on the ground, with 74% against sending U.S. forces into Iran and just 20% in favor.

Partisan divisions are stark. Democrats, 89%, and independents, 60%, oppose the military action, while Republicans, 85%, support it. However, majorities across all parties oppose sending U.S. ground troops.

"Voters are unenthusiastic about the air attack on Iran and there is overwhelming opposition to putting American troops on Iranian soil to fight a ground war," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Voters are also skeptical of the administration's justification for the strikes. Fifty-five percent say Iran did not pose an imminent military threat to the United States before the action, while 39% believe it did.

Sixty-two percent say the Trump administration has not provided a clear explanation for the strikes.

The poll also found broad concern about potential consequences of the conflict. Seventy-seven percent of voters say it is likely the military action could lead to a terrorist attack on U.S. soil, and 74% are concerned the conflict will drive up oil and gasoline prices.

Asked about the joint U.S.-Israel operation that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of other Iranian leaders, voters were divided: 48% said the killings were justified, while 43% said they were not.

Looking ahead, most Americans expect the conflict to drag on. Only 21% believe it will end within weeks, while a majority expect the military action to last months or longer.

"How long will it last? Not days, not weeks, but months, maybe longer. Perhaps compelled by memories of long wars, Americans see no early end to the enormous upheaval in the Middle East," Malloy added.

President Donald Trump's overall job approval stands at 37%, with 57% disapproving, according to the poll.

His approval ratings are similarly negative on foreign policy, the economy, and his handling of the Iran situation.

The Quinnipiac poll also found shifting views on U.S. support for Israel, with 44% of voters saying the United States is too supportive of Israel, the highest level recorded since the university began asking the question in 2017.

The Quinnipiac Poll surveyed 1,002 registered U.S. voters from March 6-8 and has a margin of error of /- 3.8 percentage points.