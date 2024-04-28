WATCH TV LIVE

At Harvard, Protesters Take Down US Flag, Raise Hamas'

Sunday, 28 April 2024 11:04 PM EDT

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Harvard University flew three Palestinian flags off the college's University Hall on Saturday evening, The Crimson reported.

"The flags raised by protesters over University Hall were removed by Harvard facilities staff," a Harvard spokesperson told the New York Post. "The actions are a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action."

The pro-Palestinian stance among college students has swept across many elite universities, including Columbia in New York City and Washington University in St. Louis.

According to The Crimson, as the Palestinian flags were being removed by Harvard staff, protesters yelled and chanted, "Shame," "Free, free Palestine," and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Typically, Harvard flies the American flag from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., when it is then lowered "for proper storage."

