Biden Wants Federal Probe Into Florida Condo Collapse

President Joe Biden wants federal authorities to investigate the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, a White House spokesperson said Monday.

"He does believe there should be an investigation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press briefing, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Certainly, we want to plan for a constructive role we can play with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future."

Psaki said federal personnel in Florida -- from FEMA, the FBI, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institutes of Standards and Practices -- have their own expertise to investigate the causes of the collapse and prevent it from happening again, according to Politico.

There were no plans for Biden to visit the scene as the White House "always wants to ensure that we're not pulling from local resources," Psaki said.

"We don't want to draw up resources that are needed in the ongoing search and rescue operation and efforts," she said. "We will remain in close contact with officials on the ground and certainly, if there's a trip to preview or announce to all of you, I will do that."

Psaki said Biden and the federal government had been coordinating the search and rescue operation with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and more than 50 Federal Emergency Management Administration personnel.

A 12-story condo tower in the Miami area collapsed early Thursday morning. At least 10 people were dead and more than 150 remained unaccounted for, the New York Post reported Monday.

The Post reported rescue crews were working around the clock in 12-hour shifts for the past 100 hours to sift through the massive mound of concrete and twisted steel debris, authorities said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was among federal officials who traveled to the area to assist in the cleanup effort over the weekend, the Examiner said.

Psaki also said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing "technical assistance" for debris removal.

On Monday morning, Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told Newsmax that searchers and the city have "all the resources we need" in the wake of the collapse.

“We just don't have the luck so far that we really need," Burkett told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We're resource-rich, but we just need to start pulling some folks out of that rubble pile and getting them back with their families."