Puck/Echelon Poll: Most Dems Want 2028 Harris Run

Despite being defeated by President-elect Donald Trump earlier this month, a new poll from Puck News/Echelon Insights shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats to be the party's presidential nominee in 2028.

The survey, released Wednesday, found that approximately 41% of likely Democrat voters said they would vote for Harris to appear at the top of the party's ticket in the next presidential election, while none of her challengers for the nomination even garnered double-digit support.

Trailing Harris by 33 points was California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with 8% picking him as the party's preferred candidate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro came in third, with 7% support, while just 6% of respondents chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — Harris' running mate this cycle — according to the poll.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was backed by 4%, while 3% said they would like to see Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the Democrat presidential nominee in four years.

On the other side of the aisle, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance pulled 37% support among likely Republican voters surveyed to be the GOP presidential candidate when Trump finishes his second term.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency along with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley were tied at 9% support each, according to the poll.

Just 8% said they would like to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the top of the Republican ticket, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who were tied at 5% each.

Rubio has been nominated by Trump to serve as secretary of state in the new administration.

When asked which direction the Democrat party should move after the 2024 election, 44% of likely Democrat voters said it should stay the same, while 15% said to the left. A surprising 18% said to the right, and 23% were unsure.

The poll was conducted Nov. 14-18 and surveyed 1,010 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.