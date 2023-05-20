×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: preakness stakes | horse racing

National Treasure Notches Close Win in Preakness Stakes

National Treasure Notches Close Win in Preakness Stakes

Jockey John Velazquez, riding National Treasure, celebrates after winning the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Saturday, 20 May 2023 07:29 PM EDT

National Treasure took the lead from the start, then survived a stretch duel with Blazing Sevens to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, the 7-5 favorite, had to settle for third.

The top two finishers bumped several times in the stretch but National Treasure, the second choice in the race at 5-2 odds, proved to have enough stamina to pull off the mild upset.

Trainer Bob Baffert captured his record eight Preakness victory, while jockey John Velazquez won the second leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

The field was reduced to seven due to the early scratch of morning-line second choice First Mission. He was withdrawn due to a left hind leg injury. The field size was the smallest in the Preakness since a seven-horse field in 1986.

--Field Level Media

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
National Treasure took the lead from the start, then survived a stretch duel with Blazing Sevens to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Mage, the 7-5 favorite, had to settle for third.
preakness stakes, horse racing
144
2023-29-20
Saturday, 20 May 2023 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved