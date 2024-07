PragerU, known for its conservative ideals and capitalist viewpoints, has launched new curriculum materials for students of all ages focusing on America’s founding fathers.

The newly released video series and e-book called Founding Fathers 101 centers around “the true stories of the men who built America and risked everything to create the greatest nation the world has ever known,” according to the PragerU website. It’s meant to supplement existing education and provide information that many parents and educators feel has been lacking in schools in recent years.