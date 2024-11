Seventy-two percent of U.S. voters expect President-elect Donald Trump to keep his promise to "launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

The survey of 1,276 voters, conducted Nov. 7 and 10-11, also found:

76% say it is important to them the government stop illegal immigration.

88% of Republicans, 39% of Democrats, and 65% of unaffiliated voters say it is at least somewhat likely Trump keeps Day 1 promise.

62% of Republicans, 29% of Democrats, and 39% of unaffiliated voters say it very likely Trump will keep his promise.

94% of those who voted for Trump approve of his promise to launch the deportation program.

The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.