Pew Poll: Trump, Harris Dead Heat Nationally at 49 Percent

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied among voters nationally, according to Pew Research Center's latest results.

Trump and Harris each receive 49%, with another 2% of respondents saying they would vote for neither candidate or select "other," the Pew Research Center found Monday.

The survey found 31% say they "strongly" support Trump and 18% say they "moderately/lean" toward backing the former president.

Harris' support consists of 29% who say they strongly support her and 20% percent who say they moderately/lean toward the vice president.

Among those who back Trump, 91% say they are certain they will vote for him, and 8% say there is a chance they could change their mind, the Pew survey results show.

Among those who support Harris, 91% are certain they will vote for her, while 9% say that could change.

In August, a Pew Research Center poll found Harris led Trump 46% to 45%, with then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. receiving 7%. Another 1% say they would vote for neither or selected "other."

Kennedy has since dropped out of the race.

The latest Pew poll found the economy is "very important" to 81% of the respondents, with health care (65%) and the Supreme Court (63%) next among very important issues. They were followed by foreign policy (62%), immigration (61%), and violent crime (61%).

Trump and Harris will meet in their first and only planned debate Tuesday, a clash that could prove pivotal in their pitched battle for the White House.

The ABC News-hosted debate takes place just eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election, with both candidates locked in a tight race that could still easily swing in either direction.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted primarily online, with some by live telephone, Aug. 26-Sept. 2 among 9,720 U.S. adults, including 8,044 registered voters. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.

Reuters contributed to this story.