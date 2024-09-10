WATCH TV LIVE

Pew Poll: Trump, Harris Dead Heat Nationally at 49 Percent

By    |   Tuesday, 10 September 2024 12:28 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied among voters nationally, according to Pew Research Center's latest results.

Trump and Harris each receive 49%, with another 2% of respondents saying they would vote for neither candidate or select "other," the Pew Research Center found Monday.

The survey found 31% say they "strongly" support Trump and 18% say they "moderately/lean" toward backing the former president.

Harris' support consists of 29% who say they strongly support her and 20% percent who say they moderately/lean toward the vice president.

Among those who back Trump, 91% say they are certain they will vote for him, and 8% say there is a chance they could change their mind, the Pew survey results show.

Among those who support Harris, 91% are certain they will vote for her, while 9% say that could change.

In August, a Pew Research Center poll found Harris led Trump 46% to 45%, with then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. receiving 7%. Another 1% say they would vote for neither or selected "other."

Kennedy has since dropped out of the race.

The latest Pew poll found the economy is "very important" to 81% of the respondents, with health care (65%) and the Supreme Court (63%) next among very important issues. They were followed by foreign policy (62%), immigration (61%), and violent crime (61%).

Trump and Harris will meet in their first and only planned debate Tuesday, a clash that could prove pivotal in their pitched battle for the White House.

The ABC News-hosted debate takes place just eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election, with both candidates locked in a tight race that could still easily swing in either direction.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted primarily online, with some by live telephone, Aug. 26-Sept. 2 among 9,720 U.S. adults, including 8,044 registered voters. The overall margin of error is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.

Reuters contributed to this story.

