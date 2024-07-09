WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | debate | presidential | election | donald trump | joe biden

Emerson Poll: Trump Maintains 3 Point Lead Over Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 09 July 2024 01:47 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Joe Biden, according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

While the dust settles from Biden's poor debate performance and the ensuing infighting among Democrats as to the viability of his candidacy, register voters have given Trump a 46%-43% lead over Biden.

"Since before the first presidential debate, former President Trump's support remains at 46%, while President Biden's support has decreased 2 percentage points," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

"Notable shifts away from Biden occurred among independent voters, who break for Trump 42% to 38%; last month they broke for Biden 43% to 41%," he added.

The Emerson poll also noted a wide discrepancy in enthusiasm for this year's election when broken down by party and race.

  • 78% of Republicans were "extremely motivated" to vote in November compared to 65% of Democrats.
  • 79% of white voters were found to be "extremely motivated" to vote compared to only 53% of Black voters and 49% of Hispanic voters.

Last week, Trump enjoyed a 6-point lead over Biden according to separate polls from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Those polls immediately followed the first presidential debate in which Biden appeared disorientated and lethargic despite over a week of rest and preparation. The Biden campaign has been met with an almost daily barrage of fellow Democrats calling for the president to step aside in favor a younger candidate.

When the Emerson poll replaced Biden with alternative candidates, none appeared to perform any better.

Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris 49% to 43%, California Governor Gavin Newsom 48% to 40% and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 48% to 42%.

With the addition of third-party candidates, the survey found Trump's lead grew by 1 point, with 44% favoring Trump, 40% Biden, 6% Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 1% supporting both Cornel West and Jill Stein.

The Emerson College Polling surveyed 1,370 registered voters July 7-8, 2024, and the poll's results have a margin of error plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Joe Biden, according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.
poll, debate, presidential, election, donald trump, joe biden
345
2024-47-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 01:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved