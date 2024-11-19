Poll: Few Americans Use Progressive Terms

Most Americans don't regularly use progressive terminology, which Democrats previously championed and Republicans have opposed, according to a new poll conducted by YouGov.

YouGov surveyed Republicans and Democrats from across the United States on whether they use "social-justice-oriented language" such as "safe space," "white privilege," and "woke."

56% of respondents said they have heard the term "safe space" but don't regularly use it.

64% said the same of the term "white privilege."

55% said the same of the term "trigger warnings."

54% said the same of the term "gender non-binary."

"While majorities of Americans are familiar with most of the terms in our survey, very few Americans say they use them regularly, including those who voted for [President-elect] Donald Trump or [Vice President] Kamala Harris — though more Harris voters do," Taylor Orth, YouGov's director of survey data journalism, said in a statement to Semafor.

"We also observed some differences in familiarity based on age, education, and race, but within all groups, regular usage of these terms is rare," Orth added.

Democrats were far more likely to use many of these terms, but no more than one in four regularly used even the most popular terms, such as "safe space" and "white privilege."

YouGov polled 1,164 adults across the country from November 13-15, 2024, with a margin of error of ±3.8 percentage points.