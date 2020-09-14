Tags: 2020 Elections | George Floyd Protests | Law Enforcement | Polls | police | law and order | monmouth university

Monmouth Poll: Majority Sees Law, Order as 'Major Concern'

Close to two-thirds of Americans are worried whether law and order in the United States will remain in place at a time when racial justice protests and riots have rippled through cities around the country, according to the latest Monmouth poll.

About 65% of adults said keeping the peace is a "major concern" and 35% called it a minor problem. That is compared to only 8% who said maintaining law and order was not a concern at all, according to the report.

Just after the death of George Floyd, 76% of people had major concerns about whether the country could keep law and order in place. Just five years ago, only 51% of Americans considered it a big problem.

Among respondents, 52% were optimistic Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be better at maintaining law and order compared to 48% who thought Trump would be better.

Only 24% of respondents thought Trump deploying federal agents to Portland and Seattle helped to make things better versus 61% who said it worsened the situation.

Republicans and independents with Republican leanings were the most likely to respond that peacekeeping and crimefighting are a major problem. About 60% of Black, non-Republicans respondents agreed it is a major concern.

Just a couple of weeks ago, under 25% of adults thought the behavior of protesters was fully justified. That is compared to June when 30% thought their actions were fully justified and 40% said they were partially acceptable.

The poll was conducted over the telephone and included 867 adults, with a margin of error of 3.3. percentage points.

Monday, 14 September 2020 06:21 PM
