New Poll: 80 Percent Want to Keep, Increase Police Funding

A new survey by the National Sheriffs Association shows eight in 10 Americans want to either increase or maintain funding to local police departments.

According to the survey, reported on by The Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard, 53% said they wanted to see increased funding for law enforcement, while 26% want to keep spending at current levels. Only 11% want a decrease in police spending.

The survey, done by TechnoMetrica, focused on the public's reaction to first responders in light of the coronavirus pandemic and was taken before the death of George Floyd that led to massive protests across the country and calls for police reform, including some calls for defunding police departments.

However, the Times noted, the survey still matches closely with surveys taken since the protest began, including a Tuesday Rassmussen Reports poll that found 59% oppose cutting police budgets where they live. Twenty-seven percent do favor such cuts in the Rasmussen poll, while 14% are undecided.

"This poll makes it clear that the American people are supportive of funding local sheriffs' offices to keep people safe," NSA Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Thompson said.

"Sheriffs must continue to build public trust and the validity of law enforcement," Thompson said. "Each of us must provide leadership and partnership with our citizens of color. We hold solemn our commitment to listening, learning, healing, and action."

According to the poll, Democrats are more likely than Republicans or independents to support funding increases.

"Around 6 in 10 (61%) Democrats believe that state, county, and local governments should increase spending on local law enforcement and first responders, compared with 52% of Republicans and 50% of independents," the survey said. "Meanwhile, 60% of Democrats back additional federal funds, a sentiment shared by 47% of Republicans and independents."