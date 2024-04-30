WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: police | disperse | vcu | anti-israel | protesters | arrests | pro-hamas

Police Disperse Protesters at Virginia Commonwealth University

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:27 AM EDT

Police in riot gear used pepper spray and tear gas to break up an anti-Israel encampment at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Monday night.

Multiple arrests were made after protesters earlier in the day began setting up outside VCU's James Branch Cabell Library, WRIC reported.

"Pro-Hamas Supporters and other Demonstrators gathered at the Cabell Library Building within Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, have begun to finally Disperse after several Clashes with State and Local Police as well the Destruction of their Encampment," Open Source Intelligence Monitor posted on X late Monday night.

Protesters had put up tents and established what they called a "Liberation Zone." They called for VCU to divest all ties with Israel and advocated for the "liberation of Palestine," according to the protest's student leader, WRIC reported.

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters soon after 8:30 p.m. following a VCU alert calling the protest "violent" and an unlawful assembly was declared, the outlet reported.

Virginia State Police and Richmond Police Department were seen among the law enforcement members.

Officers forced protesters to the ground and bound their hands with zip ties, WRIC reported. Some demonstrators were seen tossing water bottles at officers.

The outlet said it was not known how many people had been arrested.

A state school, VCU's property is considered public. Richmond's City Code states that people cannot "camp, lay or sleep on, near or about any public lands or structures belonging to or under control of the city after 11 p.m." unless they receive special permission, WRIC reported.

A VCU official also told CNN that the demonstration "violated several university policies."

"VCU respectfully and repeatedly provided opportunities for those individuals involved – many of whom were not students — to collect their belongings and leave. Those who did not leave were subject to arrest for trespassing," the university said, CNN reported.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Police in riot gear used pepper spray and tear gas to break up an anti-Israel encampment at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Monday night.
police, disperse, vcu, anti-israel, protesters, arrests, pro-hamas, encampment
310
2024-27-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved