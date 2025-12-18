Former NASCAR Driver Biffle Among 7 Dead in N.C. Plane Crash

Former race driver Greg Biffle and members of his family were among seven people who died in a plane crash Thursday in North Carolina, state police said.

The business jet erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

Flight records show the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

"Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane," state police said.

NASCAR put out a statement shortly after the official pronoucement of his death. It read:

"NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash. Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many.

"His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport. On the track, Greg's talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg's entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life."

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR's three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C.., posted his condolences on X. He wrote, "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others.

"Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.

"The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

Golfers playing next to the airport were shocked as they witnessed the disaster, even dropping to the ground at the Lakewood Golf Club while the plane was overhead. The ninth hole was covered with debris.

"We were like, 'Oh my gosh! That's way too low,'" said Joshua Green of Mooresville.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The plane's tail number, N257BW, is registered to GB Aviation Leasing with a Mooresville, North Carolina, address that matches Biffle's listed address in public records, according to regional reporting cited in broader coverage, The Charlotte Observer noted.

Flight-tracking information referenced in local coverage indicated the jet was scheduled to head to Sarasota, Florida, and one outlet reported the aircraft appeared to turn around shortly after departure.

The plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land back at Statesville before crashing, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

The FAA said it is investigating alongside the National Transportation Safety Board, with federal officials expected to lead the technical review of what went wrong in the final moments of the flight. AccuWeather says there was some drizzle and clouds at the time of the crash.

The plane had planned to fly later from Sarasota, Florida, to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then to Statesville by evening, data showed.

With 2025 almost over, there have been 1,331 U.S. crashes this year investigated by the NTSB, from two-seat planes to commercial aircraft, compared to a total of 1,482 in 2024.

Major air disasters around the world in 2025 include the plane-helicopter collision that killed 67 in Washington, the Air India crash that killed 260 in India, and a crash in Russia's Far East that claimed 48 lives. Fourteen people, including 11 on the ground, died in a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky.

Statesville Regional Airport is a city-owned facility that markets itself as a corporate-aviation hub used by major companies and motorsports teams — one reason the incident quickly drew national attention beyond North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.