Sheriff: No Database Match for DNA Found on Glove Near Guthrie Home

The DNA found on a glove recovered a few miles from Nancy Guthrie's home near Tucson did not match any profiles in the FBI-managed Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a national database that holds more than 19 million offender profiles, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

"There is additional DNA evidence that was found at the residence, and that is also being analyzed," Sheriff Chris Nanos said, reports CNN.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department also said, "The DNA that was submitted to CODIS was from the set of gloves found 2 miles away. It did not trigger a match in CODIS & did not match DNA found at the property. The DNA found at the property is being analyzed & further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation."

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1.

Preliminary testing of the glove reportedly matched the DNA of an unknown male.

It also appeared to match gloves seen in photos and video of a masked person captured by a doorbell camera at the Guthrie home, reports NBC News.

The sheriff's department said investigators are still trying to locate Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker by working with its manufacturer.

They are also working to identify the masked subject by determining where the backpack seen in the doorbell video was purchased, reports ABC 10 in Phoenix.

The glove that was tested for DNA was one of about 16 found near Nancy Guthrie's home, but most of them belonged to searchers who had discarded them while they were working in the area, the FBI said previously.

Nanos said that investigators are also reviewing evidence that was gathered through two search warrants that were executed last week, reports CNN.

People detained for questioning have been released, and no arrests have been made, said Nanos.

"Regarding gun shops, investigators are canvassing businesses and showing the doorbell video released by the FBI to determine whether the suspect appears familiar," the Pima County Sheriff's Department reported.