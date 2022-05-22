×
Tags: pga | justin thomas

Thomas Beats Zalatoris in Playoff to Win PGA Championship

thomas holds a gold ball in his hand
Justin Thomas (Getty Images)

Sunday, 22 May 2022 08:15 PM

Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole.

The playoff ended a day of pulsating drama at Southern Hills Country Club that saw Thomas stage one of the greatest fight backs in majors history and Pereira suffer one of the most calamitous collapses.

Seven back at the start of the final round, Thomas seized his chance in the three hole aggregate playoff hoisting the Wanamaker trophy with a par on the 18th to beat Zalatoris by one.

It was the second major victory for Thomas who also won the 2017 PGA Championship.

Seemingly out of contention at the start of the final round, Thomas found himself in an even bigger hole with a bogey at the third to fall eight behind the leader.

But the world number nine would drop only one shot the rest of the way while ringing up five birdies for a three under-67.

Zalatoris with a birdie at 18 joined Thomas at five-under 275 and with their work done retreated to watch Pereira, the leader by one, play the final hole.

Playing in just his second major the 27-year-old Chilean, who had displayed nerves of steel the entire week, finally cracked under the pressure watching his 18th tee shot skid into the creek guarding the green.

A rattled Pereira would be forced to take a double-bogey leaving Thomas and Zalatoris to fight for the trophy.

Playing the 13, 17 and 18th both men would birdie the first playoff hole with Thomas taking control with another birdie on the second.

With Zalatoris needing a birdie at 18 to extend the playoff, Thomas took a conservative approach sealing the victory win with a par.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


