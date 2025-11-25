Hegseth Mocks Sen. Kelly Over Military Uniform

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth mocked Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on social media Tuesday, criticizing his uniform as the fallout continues over a highly controversial video urging military members to refuse illegal orders from President Donald Trump.

"So Captain Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order and discipline ... but you can't even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order and the rows are reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it'll start with a uniform inspection," Hegseth posted on X.

The secretary was responding to an earlier post from Kelly in which he shared an image of his Navy uniform and defended his military record, saying, "I've given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

The Department of War announced Monday that it was investigating Kelly for possible violations of military law after he and several other Democrat lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds urged U.S. service members to refuse unlawful commands, stating, "You can refuse illegal orders ... You must refuse illegal orders."

The video has sparked intense reactions from across the political spectrum, and earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would be investigating Kelly over possible violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember's personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," the department posted on X.

The video was organized by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst, who completed multiple tours in Iraq.