Report: Trump to Sign Order Renaming Pentagon Agency

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 08:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will sign an executive order Friday to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, reverting the agency to its original title, Newsmax reported.

The White House has said the move is intended to "reflect the historic mission and clarity of purpose" of the institution. The Department of War, established in 1789, was reorganized and rebranded as the Department of Defense in 1949.

Critics argue the change could signal a shift in tone about U.S. military posture. Supporters contend the renaming underscores a focus on national strength and traditional values.

Thursday, 04 September 2025 08:20 PM
