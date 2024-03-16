3 Killed in Suburban Philadelphia Shooting

Three people were shot to death after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were "confirmed shootings" in neighboring Falls Township in Pennsylvania that resulted in "several gunshot victims." "Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

CNN reported that the shooter knew all the shooting victims. Police identifed the susspect as "Andre Gordon, a 26 year old male who has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton. It’s believed he is currently homeless, but stays in Trenton primarily."

The suspect was reported to be barricaded with hostages in Trenton, N.J., early Saturday afternoon.

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been "a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township."

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area's Target store and other businesses chose to close as well. Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects were not immediately released.