Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Faces 2 Federal Counts

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Faces 2 Federal Counts
(AP)

Monday, 31 October 2022 02:56 PM EDT

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82. The two counts he faces carries up to 50 years in prison, the department said.

Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate, coming amid the most vitriolic and polarized U.S. political climate in decades.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
