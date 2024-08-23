WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: parrots | damages | emotional support | eviction

Woman Gets $165K in Emotional Support Parrot Case

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 01:38 PM EDT

A woman who faced eviction from her New York co-op over her three emotional support parrots has been awarded $165,000 in damages and $585,000 for her apartment in what the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York described as "the largest recovery the Department of Justice has ever obtained for a person with disabilities whose housing provider denied them their right to have an assistance animal."

"This outcome should prompt all housing providers to consider carefully whether their policies and procedures comply with federal law," federal prosecutor Damian Williams said.

Meril Lesser had lived with emotional support parrots for almost 20 years at a co-op apartment building in Manhattan known as the Rutherford when in 2015 neighbors began to complain the birds were too noisy, The New York Times reported.

A year later, the board started trying to evict her. Lesser, who has anxiety and depression, moved out, despite a letter from her psychiatrist requesting an accommodation from the co-op.

"All three birds must be present as they are long-term companions of each other and cannot be separated without negative consequences," the physician wrote, adding that the parrots' presence helped "mitigate the mental health symptoms" Lesser experienced.

Lesser during the eviction process made a fair-housing complaint with the federal office of Housing and Urban Development. She also got an offer from a buyer in 2018 to sell the apartment but the co-op's board rejected the application.

Following the judge's ruling, the co-op must dismiss the eviction proceedings against Lesser and adopt a "reasonable accommodation policy" for residents who want to live with assistance animals.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A woman who faced eviction from her New York co-op over her three emotional support parrots has been awarded $165,000 in damages and $585,000 for her apartment.
parrots, damages, emotional support, eviction
268
2024-38-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved