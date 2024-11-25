WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pardon | turkeys | joe biden | thanksgiving

Biden Pardons Turkeys Peach, Blossom Before Thanksgiving

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 01:45 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two turkeys in a tradition that dates to 1963.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington," Biden said before pardoning Peach and Blossom, turkeys from Minnesota.

"It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you — it's been the honor of my life, I am forever thankful."

The president joked that the more than 2,000 people who gathered for the event on the White House South Lawn on Monday were there seeking a pardon, as he leaves office in less than two months.

"In the last four years, I've had the honor to continue that tradition by pardoning Peanut Butter and Jelly, Chocolate and Chip, Liberty and Bell," Biden told the crowd.

"And today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America. Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom!" he declared.

The turkeys will head to the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center to serve as education ambassadors.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two turkeys in a tradition that dates to 1963. "This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington," Biden said before pardoning Peach and Blossom, turkeys from Minnesota.
pardon, turkeys, joe biden, thanksgiving
190
2024-45-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved