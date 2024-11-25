Biden Pardons Turkeys Peach, Blossom Before Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two turkeys in a tradition that dates to 1963.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington," Biden said before pardoning Peach and Blossom, turkeys from Minnesota.

"It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you — it's been the honor of my life, I am forever thankful."

The president joked that the more than 2,000 people who gathered for the event on the White House South Lawn on Monday were there seeking a pardon, as he leaves office in less than two months.

"In the last four years, I've had the honor to continue that tradition by pardoning Peanut Butter and Jelly, Chocolate and Chip, Liberty and Bell," Biden told the crowd.

"And today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America. Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom!" he declared.

The turkeys will head to the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center to serve as education ambassadors.