Tags: paid sick leave | alaska | nebraska | missouri

Paid Sick Leave Measures Pass in Three States

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 06:45 PM EST

Voters in three states on Tuesday passed ballot measures that entitle workers to paid sick leave if they and their employers meet certain requirements.

Federal law does not guarantee workers the right to paid sick leave, but 15 states have passed paid sick leave laws: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. With these ballot measures passing, Alaska, Missouri, and Nebraska join that list.

Missouri employees will receive one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked. Business that have 15 employees or fewer are exempt from this requirement but must provide at least seven paid sick days to employees. The measure, which will take effect in May 2025, passed with 57.6% of the vote.

Most workers in Alaska will now receive at least 40 hours of sick leave each year, with the state’s larger employers able to allow 56 hours or more, after the Last Frontier’s measure passed with 56.5% of the vote. In addition, that sick leave will carry over into the following year.

The Nebraska measure, which passed with 74% of the vote, allows some workers in the state to earn paid sick leave up to 40 hours per year, while businesses with more than 20 employees can earn up to 56 hours. 

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 06:45 PM
