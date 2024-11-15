Advocacy Group Pushes for Kids Online Safety Act

An advocacy group for online safety for children is pushing Congress to prioritize a bill that it says will help protect young people from sexual exploitation and other harmful social media content.

The Parents and Media Council announced recently that it’s calling for the U.S. House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of the Kids Online Safety Act before the new legislative session in January.

The bill is designed to hold social media companies and other digital platforms more accountable for protecting minors online. It requires them to “prevent and mitigate” harmful aspects including bullying, violence, eating disorders, sexual exploitation and the promotion of suicide.

It also provides options for young users to protect their information, to opt out of personalized algorithmic recommendations and to disable addictive product features.

While it received bipartisan support in the Senate in July, it has its opponents, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and advocacy groups from both sides of the political aisle, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Students for Life. The underlying concern is the fear it would violate people’s First Amendment rights.

But Parents Television and Media Council Vice President Melissa Henson told Newsmax that tech and social media companies have had more than ample time to come up with adequate protections.

“Up to now, they’ve been granted blanket immunity even though it’s evident their product is leading to children harming themselves,” Henson said. She said there has been an evasiveness by big tech toward accountability, along with an effort by tech titans to employ scare tactics to thwart the bill’s momentum.

“They’ve had kids in their sights for years and they know that children are using these platforms and have their own internal data about how dangerous these platforms are for kids,” she added, noting various statistics including one that shows social media content negatively affects the way one in three girls view their body image.

Under the legal term “duty of care” imposed with the bill, harm associated with mental health by online platforms would be mitigated with certainty, she added.

Last month, 14 state attorneys general filed lawsuits against the popular social media platform TikTok, alleging the short-form mobile video destination is designed to be addictive to children and teens.

As part of the disclosures in these legal actions, it was revealed that an internal probe conducted by TikTok showed teens were being paid by adults to remove their clothing on its “live” feature. It also revealed it takes 35 minutes and 260 videos for someone to become “addicted” to using the platform.

That’s as New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez brought a lawsuit on behalf of his state against Snapchat owner Snap Inc. The suit alleged that the multi-media instant messaging app’s design features and policies facilitate the distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

It found that it was a primary social media platform for "sextortion," in which a predator coerces a minor into sending explicit videos or photos and threatens to distribute it unless more content is sent or money is paid.

Snapchat as a platform is known for its feature where messages disappear in 24 hours, which can lead to users thinking the content is permanently gone. But Torrez pointed out how that content can be stockpiled.

“Snap has misled users into believing that photos and videos sent on their platform will disappear, but predators can permanently capture this content and they have created a virtual yearbook of child sexual images that are traded, sold, and stored indefinitely,” he said.

Additionally, the U.S. Surgeon General has called for adding “warning labels” to social media platforms.

Still, the bill has plenty of nay-sayers. In an opinion piece, Paul said he doesn’t think it’s the right solution for protecting children from the harms of social media, but instead is a massive government overreach that could open the door to limitless regulation and stifle free speech.

“KOSA supporters will tell you that they have no desire to regulate content. But the requirement that platforms mitigate undefined harms belies the bill’s effect to regulate online content,” Rand said. “Imposing a ‘duty of care’ on online platforms to mitigate harms associated with mental health can only lead to one outcome: The silencing of constitutionally protected speech.”

He also noted that KOSA doesn’t explicitly define "mental health disorder" but instead references the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders ... or “the most current successor edition.” That means the bill’s scope could change on a whim, he said.

Newsmax reached out for comment from both TikTok and Snap. TikTok referred to its platform’s “Safety Center” page and its community guidelines, which note that content not suitable for youth is restricted and a daily screen-time limit is set to a default of 60 minutes for all accounts of teens.

Snap has confirmed its support of KOSA.

"Our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of young people on Snapchat is not only a top priority but is critical to how we think about our platform,” said a Snap spokesperson. “Snap is an early supporter of the Kids Online Safety Act, and we believe this legislation ensures the privacy and safety of young people online. We applaud Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal, and the other co-sponsors for their leadership and commitment to this issue.”

The company had previously announced its investiture of hundreds of millions of dollars into its trust and safety teams and continues to collaborate with online safety experts, law enforcement and other groups.

While the bill still needs to go to the floor of the House, if passed there it will then go to committee staff from both the House and Senate to hammer out a new version, Henson explained, noting the support of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and approximately 200 local, state and national organizations.

KOSA is separate from the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act [COPPA 2.0], which expands privacy protections to teens and children under 13.

Henson said that if the bill, which the PTC has been trying to get passed for a couple of years, doesn’t pass before the end of this legislative session in both chambers, the PTC will have to start from scratch creating a new one.

“The challenge for us is in the House, we’re facing more of an uphill battle,” she said, noting that tech companies like Google and Meta are sending out tech lobbyists.

Henson told Newsmax she thinks that a lot of kids recognize they’re being hurt by engaging with these platforms but “they think this is what they’re supposed to be doing.”

“The time for Congress to act is now, as social media harms that target our children continue to escalate,” she said. “It’s not about political expression. KOSA is committing to protect kids online.”