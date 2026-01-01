Oneida Nation in Wisconsin Split Over ICE Contracts

An Oneida Nation subsidiary in Wisconsin has come under scrutiny after entering into two contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), prompting criticism from tribal members and a formal response from tribal leadership.

Federal contract records show that Oneida-Stantec JV LLC, also known as the OESC Group, was recently awarded two ICE contracts totaling $6.3 million.

The contracts cover engineering, technical services, and maintenance of government facilities.

News of the contracts prompted backlash from some tribal members, with critics questioning whether doing business with ICE aligns with Oneida Nation values.

Oneida Nation officials said they are reviewing the matter.

"Since becoming aware of this issue, the Nation has been completing its due diligence to address the issue in a legal and transparent manner," tribal officials wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We are working in compliance with our corporate charter to take the steps necessary to ensure alignment between the Nation's values and OESC Group.

"The Nation has taken preliminary steps on this issue, and we ask for your patience as we navigate legal processes. More information is forthcoming over the next several days," the statement continued.

The post drew hundreds of comments, including criticism from tribal member and former Oneida Nation attorney Rebecca Webster.

"This reflects a clear misalignment with the values I expect our elected officials to uphold," Webster wrote. "This is mind boggling that anyone thought this was a good idea."

The situation follows a similar controversy earlier this month involving the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation of Kansas, which faced criticism after a tribal entity entered into a nearly $30 million ICE contract.

That agreement was later canceled after senior leaders were dismissed.

On Wednesday, the Oneida Nation Business Committee said it opposes OESC's decision to contract with ICE, calling the move inconsistent with Oneida values and saying it will meet with OESC officials to address the concerns.

The committee also approved a resolution directing all Oneida divisions, entities, and tribal corporations to withdraw from grants, agreements, or contracts involving ICE.

"Passing this resolution is an initial step to implementing clarity about the Nation's expectations that our employees, representatives, businesses, and tribal corporations align with our core values," Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said in a statement.

"The Oneida Business Committee will consider other appropriate steps needed to prevent future misalignment with balanced measure using our Good Mind Principles."

Some tribal-affiliated entities are engaged in federal work tied to immigration enforcement through contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and its components, including ICE.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation's newly established tribal business entity quietly signed a nearly $30 million federal contract in October to come up with an early design for immigrant detention centers across the U.S.

An LLC owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama also has a multimillion-dollar contract with ICE to provide financial and administrative services.

An Alaska Native corporation's federal contracting arm, Akima, has provided security at several ICE detention facilities.

One of its subsidiaries has also participated in detention operations at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay under federal contracts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.