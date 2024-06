A top Eli Lilly (LLY.N), opens new tab executive said on Monday that more patients are paying the full list price of its obesity drug Zepbound than those who had paid for its predecessor Mounjaro.

Patrik Jonsson, President of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, speaking at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference, said a mid-single digit percentage of patients paid the full list price out of pocket for Zepbound in the first quarter of 2024 in the U.S., which compares to the low single digits for Mounjaro.