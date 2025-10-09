NYC Takes on Big Tech in Youth Mental Health Fight

New York City has filed a sweeping lawsuit against some of the world's biggest social media companies, accusing them of driving a youth mental health crisis that has strained schools and public hospitals, The Hill reported.

The 327-page lawsuit, filed Wednesday, targets Facebook, Instagram, and parent company Meta; Snap; TikTok and parent ByteDance; and YouTube and parent Google. It alleges the platforms intentionally designed features to maximize engagement among young users, despite knowing the risks to their mental health.

"Youth are now addicted to Defendants' platforms in droves, resulting in substantial interference with school district operations and imposing a large burden on cities, school districts, and public hospital systems that provide mental health services to youth," the complaint states.

City officials argue the companies created a "public nuisance" and engaged in negligence by marketing their platforms to children "in a way they know is causing serious harm."

The suit alleges that defendants' products have fueled "depression, anxiety, eating disorders, self-harm, and suicidality among thousands of children, including youth in NYC Plaintiffs' community, to which NYC Plaintiffs must respond."

The filing concludes: "Defendants have created nothing short of a national crisis."

The case follows a similar lawsuit New York filed in California in February 2024. That action was withdrawn so the city could pursue litigation in its home state, allowing it to join federal multidistrict proceedings already underway.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda pushed back on the allegations, saying the suit "fundamentally" misunderstands how YouTube works. "YouTube is a streaming service where people come to watch everything from live sports to podcasts to their favorite creators, primarily on TV screens, not a social network where people go to catch up with friends," Castañeda said.

Social media's role in the well-being of children has become a bipartisan concern in recent years.

Multiple states, including New York, have pursued similar claims against Meta and TikTok, while members of Congress have intensified oversight of the industry.

In January 2024, the CEOs of Meta, Snap, TikTok, X, and Discord were called before a Senate panel for questioning on youth safety online.

During the hearing, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg faced grieving families in the audience and issued a rare apology: "I'm sorry for everything you have all gone through."

The lawsuit underscores the growing push from cities and states to hold technology firms responsible for the fallout of their platforms.

While companies argue they provide safeguards and tools for parents, critics say their business models prioritize engagement over safety, leaving families and schools to pick up the pieces.