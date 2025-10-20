WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ntsb | waymo | robotaxis | investigation | autonomous | vehicles | self-driving

US Probes Waymo Robotaxis Over Safety Around School Buses

Monday, 20 October 2025 07:57 AM EDT

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it has opened an investigation into about 2,000 Waymo self-driving vehicles after reports the robotaxis behaved unsafely near stopped school buses.

NHTSA said, citing a media report, that in one incident a robotaxi initially stopped beside a school bus then drove around its front, passing the extended stop arm and crossing control arm as students were disembarking.

Waymo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it has opened an investigation into about 2,000 Waymo self-driving vehicles after reports the robotaxis behaved unsafely near stopped school buses.
ntsb, waymo, robotaxis, investigation, autonomous, vehicles, self-driving, taxis, cars
78
2025-57-20
Monday, 20 October 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved