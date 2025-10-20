US Probes Waymo Robotaxis Over Safety Around School Buses

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it has opened an investigation into about 2,000 Waymo self-driving vehicles after reports the robotaxis behaved unsafely near stopped school buses.

NHTSA said, citing a media report, that in one incident a robotaxi initially stopped beside a school bus then drove around its front, passing the extended stop arm and crossing control arm as students were disembarking.

Waymo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.